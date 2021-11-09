Ruth Langsford copies Kate Middleton in flattering floral dress - and check out her heels!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How stunning did This Morning's Ruth Langsford look in her latest Instagram post? The wife of Eamonn Holmes shared a snap of her family at her husband's granddaughter's christening, which took place at the weekend.

We loved Ruth's fabulous frock she wore for the special occasion. The cream-coloured design had voluminous sleeves, a tie-waist detail and a seriously pretty floral print. The blonde beauty teamed it with crimson coloured high heels.

The wonderful design came from high end label Goat. If the name rings a bell, that's because the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the brand on countless occasions, and so has her mother, Carole Middleton.

Ruth's dress is known as the 'Jemima' and is a past-season buy that has since sold out. It's worth over £600, so is quite the splurge for the presenter, who famously loves the high street. We've found a fab alternative though, so keep scrolling!

Ruth looked stunning in her Goat dress

British brand Goat was established by founder Jane Lewis in 2001, and actually began life as a cashmere range, before developing into a fully-fledged, ready-to-wear collection. The brand is adored by many high-profile celebrities and movie stars including Victoria Beckham, Lana del Ray and Gwyneth Paltrow. The brand is famed for its fuss-free, elegantly cut items that are timeless and classic, and will never date.

Get the look!

All-over print maxi dress, £115, Guess

Mother-of-one Ruth loves fashion and even has her own line with QVC. She previously told HELLO! that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she began.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

