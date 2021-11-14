Tess Daly commands attention in thigh split dress on Strictly

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What we'd give to raid Tess Daly's wardrobe! Returning to our screens for week eight of Strictly Come Dancing, the TV star graced fans with yet another show-stopping look on Saturday night as she stepped out in a bespoke dress by Suzanne Neville.

Polishing off her elegant eveningwear with a pair of Dune London heels (coming soon, apparently), Tess styled her iconic blonde mane in a high ponytail. Opting for a gorgeous smokey eye shadow complete with voluminous lashes, a rosy blusher and a slick of Nude by Nature lip gloss, the presenter looked absolutely sensational.

Tess Daly wearing a Suzanne Neville dress for Strictly Come Dancing

Week after week, Tess has been delivering major fashion inspiration while helming the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman. A fan of glittering sequin styles, we've seen her rock a number of shimmering designs this season, including a metallic purple blouse from Roland Mouret.

Tess has been rocking a number of stunning ensembles on Strictly this season

One half of Strictly's dynamic duo, Tess' co-host and good friend Claudia Winkleman recently caught up with HELLO! for our Kindness Digital Issue. Opening up about their close bond both on and off-screen, Claudia said:

"Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all. After the show, we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she puts crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent. She's a friend for life and I'm so, so happy she's made the Kind List."

The TV presenter's long-time stylist, James Yardley, also shared a personal insight, telling HELLO!: "Since meeting Tess almost six years ago, we have developed an amazing relationship that spans much more than being her stylist."

"From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cuppa before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and looks after each and every one of her team like they're her own."

