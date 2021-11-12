Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's post-Strictly Come Dancing ritual revealed

Claudia Winkleman has shared an insight into how she and her close friend Tess Daly spend their Saturday evenings after Strictly Come Dancing wraps.

Claudia, who co-hosts the BBC dance show with Tess, praised the mum-of-two and opened up about how kind she is. Speaking to HELLO! for our Kindness Digital Issue, she said: "Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all.

"After the show we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she put crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent. She's a friend for life and I'm so, so happy she's made the Kind List."

Tess is one of over 80 stars who feature in our 2021 Kind List. The TV presenter's long-time stylist, James Yardley, also shared a personal insight, telling HELLO!: "Since meeting Tess almost six years ago, we have developed an amazing relationship that spans much more than being her stylist.

"From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cuppa before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and looks after each and every one of her team like they're her own.

"She's always up for trying new outfits and styles each season (no matter how wild) and she's always the first to crack a joke if it doesn't work – I couldn't ask for a better person to both work with and call a friend."

Tess' charity work even revolves around Strictly. In 2019, she and Claudia memorably raised a whopping £1,012,483 as they took part in a 24-hour danceathon for Comic Relief Danceathon – the longest in the charity's history. The money raised went to help vulnerable and disadvantaged people both in the UK and around the world.

Her other long-running TV credit included co-presenting Children in Need, a position Tess held for 11 years until 2020.

