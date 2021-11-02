We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The beautiful Cheryl doesn't often frequent social media these days, but when she does, we get seriously excited! The stunning former X Factor judge always looks stylish and her newest upload proves this fact even more.

READ: Cheryl's slinky bodycon outfit is her most flattering look ever

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a video as part of her work as ambassador of vitamin brand Feel. The feature had a cheeky element to it, and showed the star getting ready for the day, practicing self care and even working out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cheryl Cole's Style File

Before starting her workout session, The 38-year-old said: "Rise and shine my loves, self-care starts here."

READ: Cheryl rocks neutral tones in ultra-flattering bodysuit - and it's selling out fast

Meditating, Cheryl wore a green, textured top and matching leggings by high end brand Sablyn, which you can purchase at Net-A-Porter. The ribbed set costs £540 for the trousers and £315 for the top. If this is a little out of your price range, we've found a fab high street alternative. Keep scrolling!

The brunette beauty quipped: "There's always time to start the day right, which is why I give my body exactly what it needs to feel perfectly balanced. Namaste."

SABLYN straight-leg pants, £540, Net-A-Porter, and SABLYN ribbed cashmere top, £315, Net-A-Porter

She added :"It's not easy looking this glamorous you know, especially when I have to do everything myself. Well almost everything! It's really all thanks to my wonderful team, Feel vitamins."

Get the look!

Recycled Wide Leg Knitted Co-ord, £40, Boohoo

Speaking about the supplements, Cheryl previously said: “Feel Multivitamins are part of my daily ritual – I want to ensure that my body has consistent energy and the nutrients it needs, particularly with such a busy lifestyle juggling motherhood and my career. They also help me maintain healthy skin, strong hair and nails.

READ: Cheryl debuts new look in oversized shirt as she breaks social media silence

“It can be challenging staying healthy in the constant physical but also mental ‘on’ world we live in, and I am always looking for natural, effective ways to stay healthy.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.