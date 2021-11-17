Carrie Underwood shares behind-the-scenes rehearsal snap with fans

Carrie Underwood rocked the perfect fall sweater in a brand new picture from behind the scenes of her Las Vegas residency rehearsals.

The sweater was a dark red with a subtle waffle knit design featuring a deep turtleneck and wide sleeve cuffs.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen discuss 2021 CMAs

"Making the most of time between #REFLECTION rehearsals and planning my Thanksgiving menu!" Carrie captioned the snap which saw her sitting at a table on a tour bus.

We found several similar sweaters, perfect for running errands ahead of Thanksgiving with leggings and boots, or pairing with a skirt for Thanksgiving dinner.

Abercrombie and Fitch has an Oversized Legging-Friendly Turtleneck Sweater for $69 available in six colors, including dark red.

Gap, however, has a Waffle-Knit Turtleneck in a variety of colors including a stunning Red Delicious for $59.95.

Carrie wore the simple but stunning sweater

Carrie will kick off her first ever Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World on 1 December.

When Carrie's residency was first announced, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

Carrie Underwood looks sensational in the preview of her CMA Country Christmas performance

She added: "It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Before that, on Monday 29 November, the CMA Country Christmas 12th Annual Holiday Special airs on ABC, with the award-winning star joining the likes of Jimmie Allen and the Pistol Annies on stage.

The program will be hosted for the first time by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, as singers will be performing a range of holiday classics.

