Elizabeth Hurley brings the heat as she lounges in barely-clad swimsuit throwback Summer, where art thou?

Elizabeth Hurley brought her incredible bikini body to social media once again with her latest post sharing a throwback image.

The actress posted a picture of herself from a past photoshoot, where she simply wore a scarf tied around her chest as a top.

She completed it with a pair of purple bikini bottoms and let her hair flow behind her while she lounged on a couch and flaunted her insane figure.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's new Netflix Christmas film, Father Christmas Is Back

Elizabeth simply captioned the post with a: "Good morning," and a few cheeky kiss emojis, and fans instantly went wild in the comments.

Most flooded it with heart and flame emojis, as one commented: "Lord have mercy," while another wrote: "You're like Peter Pan you never look older just younger and more beautiful."

A third added: "Breathtaking[ly] beautiful," with one saying: "Is it me, or do you get more beautiful with time? Truly a GODDESS!!!"

The Bedazzled star shared a throwback which flaunted her bikini body

The throwback marked Elizabeth's first post since her trip to the Caribbean to attend the premiere of her latest film, Father Christmas is Back.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several pictures from the big event, which took place in Nevis, a small island in the Caribbean Sea, and her followers loved to see her accompanied by "the best dates," those being her son Damian and her brother Michael.

"Oh yeeees!! The Caribbean screening of Father Christmas is Back, starring me, @johncleeseofficial @mrkelseygrammer @quentyquestions @nathalieccox @aprilthebowlby @talulahrm which premieres @netflix worldwide today," she wrote.

She added of her son and brother: "Thank you to my son @damianhurley1 and my divine brother for being my dates @msrmedia."

Elizabeth and her brother Michael appeared together for the Caribbean premiere of her latest film

For the premiere, Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a pink dress with purple printed flowers. The number featured gorgeous ruffle short sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The 56-year-old complemented the look with her hair in waves and a gold clutch, matching sandals, a simple and elegant heart necklace and diamond hoop earrings.

