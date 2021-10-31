Elizabeth Hurley poses in an incredible chain-link bikini in beachside photo

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sending her fans into a tizzy with her jaw-dropping beach photos, and she did so once again in incredible fashion.

The actress shared a picture of herself surrounded by the most breathtaking views of the sea as she showed off her phenomenal figure.

She posed in a white chain-link bikini with one hand up on her head holding on to a straw hat, putting her very toned abs front and center.

"Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini #elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the photo.

Fans were immediately in awe of the English star and left comments like: "Sexiest woman alive," and: "Wow - so beautiful Elizabeth."

One wrote: "There's my favorite lady. Damn!!!" And many others could only leave behind flame or heart emojis, stunned into silence.

Elizabeth stunned fans in a white chain-link bikini

The model and actress shared a picture of herself wearing a similar version of the bikini in a different color as she showed it off in a set of plunging beachwear.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Elizabeth posted an image showing her posing in a turquoise bikini that featured chain-link detailing, and a plunging beach tie-up cover-up in the same shade.

She gave her trademark smile to the camera and looked effortlessly beautiful with natural makeup and her hair left to fall around her shoulders.

The English model showed off a similar bikini in teal on her Instagram Stories

The 56-year-old revealed earlier that she was part of a brand new project titled Christmas in the Caribbean, a festive romantic comedy, and filming is set to begin very soon.

The brunette bombshell shared a screenshot of an article from Variety announcing the exciting new project on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, which states that principal photography for the movie "will commence this week in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis."

It's possible that given the seaside location of the photo, Elizabeth is already lapping up the Caribbean beauty in spades!

