Fans seriously confused by this detail in Elizabeth Hurley's new movie Father Christmas is Back Have you watched the festive film on Netflix yet?

It's that time of year when we begin our marathon of watching all the new Christmas movies that land on Netflix. And one title, which has proved popular with festive film fans, has a glittering and star-studded cast including Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer and Caroline Quentin.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley poses for rare picture with brother Michael at premiere of Christmas Netflix film

Father Christmas is Back, which landed on the streaming platform over the weekend, tells the story of a family of sisters who are shocked when their long-lost father shows up at their Christmas celebrations. But it seems that fans have been left feeling confused by one aspect of the movie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Elizabeth Hurley's new festive flick, Father Christmas is Back

Many took to social media to question why Elizabeth's mother in the film is played by Men Behaving Badly star Caroline, who is only five years her senior in real-life. One person tweeted: "How is Caroline Quentin playing Liz Hurleys mother in the new Christmas movie on Netflix? They're like the same age #FatherChristmasIsBack #Netflix."

Another viewer, who was unimpressed by the movie, also questioned the casting decision: "I watched #FatherChristmasIsBack with Kelsey Grammar (he was in the film, not with me) and it was DREADFUL. Lovely Caroline Quentin was playing Elizabeth Hurley's MOTHER. HER MOTHER! She's about the same age as her, surely."

MORE: Stranger Things fans work out season four release date after spotting major clue in new trailer

MORE: The Crown recreates Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' look - and wow!

Have you watched the new movie?

A third stated: "Well that's interesting carting. So Caroline Quentin and Elizabeth Hurley are five years apart but in this play mother and daughter… (And Kelsey Grammer is 10 older than Liz…) #FatherChristmasIsBack @netflix."

Despite the confusion over the actor's characters for the movie, other viewers were overall entertained by the movie, which also stars John Cleese and Ray Fearon.

A fan tweeted: "The #Netflix film #FatherChristmasIsBack is well worth a watch. Not the usual #Christmas movie and full of stars." Another wrote on Twitter: "Just watched Netflix's #FATHERCHRISTMASISBACK - I enjoyed this, it's not totally funny but parts are funny, very Christmassy, set in England, all-star cast."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.