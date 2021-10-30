Elizabeth Hurley jets off to the Caribbean for amazing new project The actress and model has landed a new movie role

Elizabeth Hurley best get packing! The model and actress has landed a brand new role in a festive romantic comedy titled Christmas in the Caribbean - and filming is due to begin very soon.

The brunette bombshell shared a screenshot of an article from Variety announcing the exciting new project to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, which states that principal photography for the movie "will commence this week in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis." It's not known when Elizabeth herself will be flying out, but we imagine she's itching to go!

In the holiday movie, the 56-year-old actress will play a hopeless romantic who is jilted at the altar. As the official synopsis reads: "Not to let her Christmas in the Caribbean honeymoon go to waste, Rachel and her two bridesmaids jet off to the islands, where love blossoms and she has to make a life choice."

Speaking about the exciting news, Elizabeth said in a statement: "An offer to shoot a movie in the Caribbean, after more than 18 months of lockdowns, was irresistible. Christmas in the Caribbean is a fun, lively antidote to all that misery."

Joining Elizabeth in the movie are Bridgerton's Caroline Quentin, NCIS: LA star Rafael Martinez, Nathalie Cox, Edoardo Costa, Hadar Cats and Downtown Julie Brown.

The star is the queen of swimwear

The Royals star will no doubt make the most of the winter sun on the tropical island, which can reach highs of 30 C (86 F) in November and December. She often leaves her fans gobsmacked with her impressive swimsuit shots and recently opened up about how she manages to look so good.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, she confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late," she said, adding: "I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 per cent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

However, there is one sweet treat that the mother-of-one can't resist - peanut butter. "I have one spoon, then another, and I've emptied the jar before you know it," she told the publication.

