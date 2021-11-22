Tracee Ellis Ross is as smooth as can be in a striking leopard-print dress Tracee doing Tracee

Tracee Ellis Ross is not one to let a good fashion photo-op slip by, even if it's in the comfort of her own home, as she shared with her new photos.

The actress posted pictures on her Instagram from inside her home as she donned a leopard-print outfit to die for.

She wore a midi-length leopard-print dress that hugged every curve on her body, snatching it in even further with a large black and gold belt.

Tracee posed against the wall in the phenomenal look, with her hair tied up and a pair of statement gold earrings, even donning a fur coat for a quirky video at the end of the post.

"When @karlawelchstylist throws a vintage Patrick Kelly dress over the gate & then I dig in my closet to complete the look," she captioned the post.

She added: "*This body shaper is on point y'all. Mama be lookin smooth," and we and her friends and fans couldn't help but agree.

Tracee showed off her fantastic physique in a leopard-print body shaper

Many left comments filled with nothing but flame and heart emojis, and America Ferrera simply wrote: "So So So fine!!"

One fan commented: "You look AMAZING! That dress is [heart emojis]," with another adding: "Perfection in every way," and a third saying: "I'm waiting for someone to throw some clothes over my gate. You look fabulous."

The Black-ish star has been serving incredible look after look recently, and gave fans a reason to gush over her with another recent ensemble.

Tracee shared a series of professional shots on her Instagram and looked more confident than ever as she flashed her toned tummy in a pair of tight, white pants and a fashion-forward, oversized shirt.

The actress' all-white Schiaparelli look had fans in quite a frenzy

She simply captioned the photos: "SCHIAPARELLI," as a nod to the Haute Couture fashion house, and her fans went quite wild over her appearance.

