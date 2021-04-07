Tracee Ellis Ross reveals stunning transformation in nostalgic photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross brings on the style even when she’s reminiscing with throwback photos.

The Blackish star made fans swoon yet again when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday standing in a luxe hotel room in Paris wearing the dreamiest ivory-hued Maison Valentino dress paired with suede boots.

Tracee flashed back to a dreamy Maison Valentino look she wore in Paris

The flowy look came complete with batwing sleeves and pintuck detailing at the hem. In the snap, Tracee can be seen palming a multi-colored clutch and giving a glimpse of her fringe statement earrings as a hairstylist stands in the back of her and braids one of her cornrows.

"Reminiscing on @maisonalentino moments in Paris," the actress captioned the photo. The High Note star’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise the look in the comments, with renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs writing, “So chic. Stunning.”

“Still makes me gag + long for Paris,” another follower wrote, while someone else chimed in, “The cornrows..the dress...the boots...chef kisses.”

Tracee kept the stunning flashback shots coming on Tuesday - and continued to prove she’s a hair and style chameleon - when she uploaded a series of photos and videos of herself wearing a metallic silver sequined jumpsuit as she danced around in the middle of a desert for Drake’s Nice for What music video.

Tracee dazzled in a metallic jumpsuit for Drake's Nice For What music video

"3 years ago today. Happy Nice for What Day!", Tracee captioned the images, which showed her palming her free-flowing curly hair.

In one of the clips, the fashionista sits backstage with her legs propped up on a vanity table as she coats them with metallic silver paint. "I’m putting on my joy paint," she says as she applies it with a sponge.

Everyone went wild over that look too, with celebrity stylist Karla Welch writing in the comments, "The sparkle suit!!", as Reese Witherspoon added “Pure JOY”.

Whether Tracee is looking back with throwback photos or showing off her latest WFH look, she always keeps the style inspo coming - and we love it.

