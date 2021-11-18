Tracee Ellis-Ross' all-natural bikini video displays her flawless sense of humor She's going to win fans with this

Tracee Ellis-Ross dived right in and made a hilarious splash with a video she shared with fans earlier this week which is still sparking a reaction now.

The Black-ish actress, 49, had her social media followers in stitches when she attempted to record a clip of herself jumping through a floatation device in her pool.

Tracee wore a string bikini and oversized hoop earrings as she leaped out of the water in a rather ungainly manner.

She splashed water everywhere and emerged laughing as she wiped her face and remarked: "A little too much energy?"

The star captioned the clip: "Starting the week like," and her fans couldn't stop laughing.

"She popped up like 'pop goes the weasel'," wrote one, while another added: "Loving the energy," and there were many crying with laughter emojis and fans telling them they loved her fun-loving attitude.

Her appearance caused a stir too as fans asked why she was wearing hoops and lipstick for her pool plunge.

Tracee's video delighted fans

Tracee's photos and videos are always a hit with her legions of loyal fans and she didn't disappoint with a recent look at her new photoshoot with Harpers Bazaar either.

The daughter of Diana Ross shared an image in which she looked so much like her famous mother, that she remarked on it herself.

Wearing a beautiful haute couture gown, Tracee posed in a countryside setting.

She wore her hair in a gorgeous afro do and looked incredible.

Tracee has legions of loyal fans who love her looks

Tracee captioned the photo: "I love that I look like my mama in this pic floating on @schiaparelli haute couture for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now."

Fans were blown away by the photo and commented on her resemblance to Diana too.

"Come through Little Diana," wrote one, while another said: "Wow. That dress is stunning."

