Tracee Ellis Ross is her mother's twin in remarkable new photo She said it herself!

Tracee Ellis Ross proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when she shared a stunning new photo of herself and the resemblance to her famous mom is uncanny.

The Black-ish actress commented on the similarity herself when she posted the photo from her latest Harpers Bazaar photoshoot on Instagram.

Wearing a beautiful haute couture gown, Tracee posed in a countryside setting.

She wore her hair in a gorgeous afro do and looked incredible.

Tracee captioned the photo: "I love that I look like my mama in this pic floating on @schiaparelli haute couture for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now."

Fans were blown away by the photo and commented on her resemblance to Diana too.

Tracee killed the look for Harpers Bazaar

"Come through Little Diana," wrote one, while another said: "Wow. That dress is stunning," and many more commented on how much she looks like her mother.

Tracee has a very close bond with her family and gave her social media followers a glimpse into that connection when she rang in her lookalike sister Chudney Ross' 46th birthday recently.

The actress paid tribute to her TV producer sibling with an array of throwback photos and videos.

Tracee is very close to her mom

She wrote: "My dearest little sister. I am in awe of who you are. You are an incredible human. Happiest birthday to you @chudneylross."

Tracee is one of five siblings and is a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews too.

She doesn't have any children of her own but it was something she once hoped for.

The resemblance is uncanny

When asked by Marie Claire in a recent interview if she ever thought about having a big family she admitted: "Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.

"I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding," she said. "And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

