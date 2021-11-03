Tracee Ellis Ross is the queen of the water, and the Black-ish star showed that earlier this week as she posed poolside in a gorgeous string bikini.

The actress was sunning it up in some dreamy destination as she dipped her feet into the cooling waters and cast a seductive look over her shoulder. She had already enjoyed a fresh dip in the water as her skin glistened in the sun's rays as she modelled the beautiful tribal-print bikini that she was wearing, that featured stripes of orange, green and yellow.

Tracee, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday, referenced her star sign in the caption, as she teased: "SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy."

Her fans were sent into a tailspin following the jaw-dropping post, with close friend Billy Porter enthusing: "OK!!! I see you!"

A second joked: "Oh miss Ross showing out," while a third added: "Chile the way my heart just stopped," and a fourth commented: "Here you go breaking the internet."

She looked phenomenal!

Although the Girlfriends actress always looks incredible in her bikinis, she knows how to turn it out with other outfits as well.

And she proved this last week as she left her followers speechless after rocking the most high-fashion tracksuit we've ever seen!

The actress took the humble athleisure staple up several notches when she posed in a pair of super wide-leg, red silky pants and a coordinating black and red cropped jacket that featured huge statement sleeves and billowing fabric.

The star has some of the best bikinis

Tracee accessorised with a simple black turtleneck, some chunky gold hooped earrings and wore her hair pulled back in a low bun.

Fans were blown away by Tracee's attire, with many flooding her comments with heart and flame emojis to signify their approval.

One follower also responded: "I am in love with this look!" A second said: "Oh my this is a LOOK!" A third added: "OMG this is so good I'm stressed out!" A fourth wrote: "I love everything about this!"

