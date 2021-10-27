Tracee Ellis Ross just gave the humble tracksuit a jaw-dropping update – fans react The Black-ish star took fashion to another level!

Tracee Ellis Ross left her followers speechless after rocking the most high-fashion tracksuit we've ever seen!

The Black-ish actress took the humble athleisure staple up several notches when she posed in a pair of super wide-leg, red silky pants and a coordinating black and red cropped jacket that featured huge statement sleeves and billowing fabric. Tracee accessorised with a simple black turtleneck, some chunky gold hooped earrings and wore her hair pulled back in a low bun.

Tracee's jaw-dropping outfit comes courtesy of Spanish fashion house Loewe and its creative director, Jonathan Anderson, whom she made sure to thank when she shared her look on Instagram.

"HAUT PER SUIT tonight. Thank you @loewe @jonathan.anderson," she captioned a series of photos showing her modelling the spring/summer 2022 ensemble.

Fans were blown away by Tracee's attire, with many flooding her comments with heart and flame emojis to signify their approval.

One follower also responded: "I am in love with this look!" A second said: "Oh my this is a LOOK!" A third added: "OMG this is so good I'm stressed out!" A fourth wrote: "I love everything about this!"

Tracee looked incredible in her Loewe tracksuit

Tracee's gorgeous appearance comes after she delighted fans last month by announcing the launch of a brand-new product to her Pattern Beauty brand – Styling Custard. The actress shared the news in typical Tracee fashion - in a hilarious and candid way, posting a video on Instagram that broke down everything fans needed to know about the product.

"NEW PRODUCT ALERT // @patternbeauty Styling Custard; Introducing the Styling Custard: great for ALL the curls, coils & tight textures in your family," she captioned the post.

Tracee launched a new haircare product in September

"Detangle, define & shine in less time: we got you y’all! It’s got the signature PATTERN slip, nourishing ingredients & provides a hydrating hold for recess-resistant style staying power. Available now on patternbeauty.com! Link in bio."

Tracee’s fans went wild over the news and video with one writing: "She can sell anything and do a good job at convincing you to buy it and you will." Another added: "Why hire someone to do your commercial when you got yourself."

