Tracee Ellis Ross' adorable video with newborn baby and lookalike sister sends fans into a tailspin The Black-ish actress had reason to celebrate

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated a joyous family occasion on Thursday when she rang in her lookalike sister Chudney Ross' 46th birthday.

The actress paid tribute to her TV producer sibling with an array of throwback photos and videos which fans went wild for.

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star posted a sweet selection for her sister and wrote: "My dearest little sister. I am in awe of who you are. You are an incredible human. Happiest birthday to you @chudneylross."

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross receives most unexpected makeover from her niece

Included in the selection was one clip of Chudney blowing out some birthday candles during a birthday gone by and in the background Tracee was cradling a cute newborn baby.

The infant - who was likely Chudney's youngest child, Everlee, now one - was fast asleep in Tracee's arms as she expertly rocked him while also singing to her sister.

Fans adored the montage and couldn't get enough of the sleeping tot.

Tracee's photos and videos sparked a huge reaction from fans

"That baby is so adorable," wrote one, while another commented: "That baby!" and many more wished Chudney a happy birthday and remarked on how similar the sisters are.

"Same eyes," said one social media follower and comments on their uncanny resemblance were plentiful.

Some wondered if Chudney had welcomed a third child into her family, but it's believed to be a throwback from last year's celebrations.

Tracee Ellis is one of five of Diana Ross' children

While Tracee - who is one of Diana Ross' five children - doesn't have any offspring of her own, she adores being an aunt.

She spoke with Marie Claire recently when she opened up about the pressures of feeling like you have to have children and get married.

When asked if she ever thought about having a big family she admitted: "Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.

"I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding," she said. "And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

