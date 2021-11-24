Coleen Rooney dazzles in £1,000 red hot mini dress for lunch with girlfriends

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coleen Rooney dressed to the nines earlier this week as she enjoyed a lunch date with her girlfriends and her mum Colette.

RELATED: Coleen Rooney posts heartwarming family photo with her and Wayne's four sons - fans can't get enough

Wayne Rooney's wife took to Instagram to share several snaps of the Christmas-themed lunch and she could not have looked more gorgeous in a mini red dress that perfectly hugged her figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 Seconds

To complete the look, the mother-of-four wore matching statement earrings and gold sandals.

MORE: Coleen Rooney throws son Kai an epic birthday celebration – with incredible cake included

"Thanks so much for another amazing lunch @julieperryevents," she simply captioned the three pictures.

Coleen Rooney looked gorgeous Magda Butrym gown

Fans rushed to compliment her look, with many leaving fire emojis and calling her "gorgeous".

"Looking breathtakingly stunningly beautiful gorgeous cute Coleen, you always do," one wrote, whilst a second said of her mum: "Colette you never change you looks stunning. You all do."

"I want this dress!! You look stunning," wrote a third.

Coleen has been very active on social media recently, showing off pictures of her children as well as a rare look at her and Wayne's date night.

Coleen was joined by her friends and her mum Colette

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a dreamy-looking dinner, and could be seen posing in the restaurant with their arms around each other. Coleen captioned the snap: "Gorgeous couple of nights away." The setting was stunning, complete with wicker chairs, blankets and lots of Christmas lights.

The pair looked cosy in their warm winter jumpers as they soaked up some rare alone time. The 35-year-old shares four sons with the former England footballer, Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

The trip comes just a few weeks after Coleen broke her silence on her husband Wayne's infidelity scandals.

Magda Butrym red dress, £1,005, Harvey Nichols

She addressed it for the first time in a trailer for the Amazon Prime documentary on the life and career of her husband.

Recalling the scandal with three prostitutes back in 2002, Coleen said: "I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with - together with alcohol - not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable." Wayne then admitted: "People still look at me in a different way. For me it's important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I've done."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.