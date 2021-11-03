Coleen Rooney throws son Kai an epic birthday celebration – with incredible cake included Kai turned 12 years old on Tuesday

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's firstborn, Kai, celebrated his 12th birthday on Tuesday, and the family pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember.

The couple, together with their other three children, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and three-year-old Cass, surprised him with an unforgettable after-school birthday treat.

Posting several pictures on her Instagram, Coleen showed off a mountain of birthday presents wrapped in personalised wrapping paper which featured family pictures, alongside the most incredible cake shaped like a pair of red football boots.

In the photo, several football-themed balloons could be seen alongside several birthday cards and a birthday badge that featured the number "12".

Kai seemed impressed with his birthday cake

"HB Kai 2/11/21," Coleen simply captioned the adorable photos, which showed Kai posing happily alongside his brothers, who were already in pyjamas, and one of him looking at his impressive cake.

Fans rushed to wish the eldest son of Coleen and Wayne a happy birthday but many couldn't help but comment on the sweet creation.

"Love the 'boots cake'. Happy birthday Kai," one wrote, whilst another wondered: "Did he get new footy boots? Fab cake!"

"Aww, that photo paper, happy bday Kai," another follower said.

Coleen also wished her son a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories and tagged his very own account, which was created earlier this year.

The youngster celebrated his birthday alongside his siblings

While Instagram requires that everyone be at least 13 years old to use the social media up, Coleen and Wayne are managing the account, as stated in Kai's profile.

The profile also reveals some details about Kai, and he is clearly taking after his footballer father. "Manchester United's U12's, supporting Everton," his biography reads.

Kai's birthday completes an incredible week for the family. Not only did they throw an epic Halloween party, but during the half-term they took part in fun activities such as visiting Gandeys Circus and even took her boys to a "Spookfest".