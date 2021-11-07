Coleen Rooney posts heartwarming family photo with her and Wayne's four sons - fans can't get enough Coleen and Wayne share four children together

There's no denying Coleen Rooney and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney have a tight-knit brood, proved by an adorable photo posted to Coleen's Instagram on Sunday.

READ: Coleen Rooney breaks silence on husband Wayne's 'unacceptable' infidelity scandals

Posing with her four boys Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five and Cass, three, the doting mother-of-four beamed at the camera as she posed for an adorable family photo at the Rooney's £6million palatial home in Cheshire. Coleen simply captioned the photo with four blue heart emojis, leading to a flurry of adorable responses from fans in the comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 seconds

"What a gorgeous family you have," penned one fan, while another wrote: "Love the little one with his little cat, so sweet", noticing that three-year-old Cass proudly clutched onto his Puss in Boots stuffed animal toy.

SEE: Coleen Rooney's kitchen in £6million home is even more impressive than we thought

MORE: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's new mansion could be a five-star hotel

"Lovely photo of you all, the boys are a credit to you," gushed a third fan, as Coleen's husband Wayne was absent from the photo.

Coleen posted the adorable photo to Instagram on Sunday

Coleen looked radiant as she posed with her boys, rocking a statement yellow knit jumper with zip detailing and dramatic open collar.

The 35-year-old wore her glossy brunette locks tied back into a sleek bun, sporting a glowing makeup look and elegant eyelash extensions.

The mother-of-four often shares photos of her football-fan sons on social media

It's not the first time Coleen has taken to social media to share snippets of her and Wayne's boys growing up - often leaving fans stunned at the resemblance between the footballer and his four children.

Though the Rooneys live in a stunning property, the family are going to be upgrading soon, moving into a £20million home they have constructed nearby.

The country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch!

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.