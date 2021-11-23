We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tilly Ramsay is currently wowing Strictly viewers on a Saturday nights as she continues to impress on the popular BBC1 show.

The chef and presenter has received plenty of support during her run, not least of all from her family who watch her perform in person. One of Tilly's biggest fans is her own sister Holly, who took to Instagram to pen a tribute to her sister – and she looked divine in a dazzling sparkling mini-dress as she made her post.

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin share details about their Strictly experience

Donning the eye-catching frock, the model wrote: "Big thanks to @tillyramsay for giving me an excuse to dress up each weekend."

The 21-year-old posed up a storm in the outfit, uploading several shots that flaunted the look in all of its glory.

She also highlighted her toned legs as she posed in a bathroom, with a final shot taken outside by a chain-link fence with the London skyline in full view behind her.

Fans were blown away by the gorgeous look, with one enthusing: "Beautiful dress Holly," and another adding: "Gorgeous! Lots of love."

Holly looked gorgeous in the outfit

A third wrote: "Nice dress that suits a pretty girl. The excuse was great," and a fourth complimented: "You look like one of those hugs and kisses from Hershey's, delicious."

Several fans wanted to know where her gleaming dress came from, and while we tracked it down on & Other Stories, it is sadly out of stock.

Striped Sequin Mini-Dress, £135.00, ASOS

However, there is a similar belted mini-dress available on their website as an online exclusive, and it's a third off, meaning it will now only cost £90. However, if you're after it, act fast as stock is running low.

Tilly's family have given her plenty of support during her run on Strictly, and dad Gordon left a heartfelt message for his daughter as she prepared for last week's Musicals Week.

Belted Sequin Mini-Dress, £90.00, & Other Stories

In a post, the star reflected on what the dance would mean to her as she attached emotional significance to the musical it was from, Matilda.

Upon seeing her heartfelt message, the proud dad remarked: "Omg @tillyramsay this is so cool, good luck with another crazy week of training and push hard and dance beautifully love you so much Dad."

And all of her hard work paid off, as she and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard with a perfect score and got through to the tenth week.

