Martine McCutcheon's metallic gold flares will blow your mind

On Tuesday evening, Martine McCutcheon looked incredible as she partied the night away with friends in central London, looking very festive indeed for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram to upload a mirror selfie of herself in the monochrome toilets of Green Park eatery Quaglinos, the star rocked a simple black top and the most incredible gold flared trousers we think we've ever seen. They were super bright and are just screaming to be worn to your work Christmas party. Mother-of-one Martine hasn't specified where they are from yet, but we've found a similar style to hers, so keep scrolling.

She captioned her stylish photo: "About Last Night: Black, white & gold for the insta! Sometimes the powder rooms simply have the best backdrops right?! Had THE best time for a belated birthday for @garycockerill with @jackmcmanus1 & @philturnerdiy The music was fantastic and the food - Gorgeous & the company was the absolute best! Here’s to making more memories! And having more lovely chats with ladies in loos! Thank you @quaglinos Also: QUESTION! Where do you LOVE to go out in London? Be it dressy or fun? A mixture! If you can let me know any ideas below that would be lovely. #funtimes #belatedbirthday #loolooland."

The former EastEnders actress has certainly been getting into the festive spirit lately, and who can blame her? It is the season! On Sunday she stepped out at a Christmas themed-event with her six-year-old son Rafferty.

It was the Tonies Magical Chocolate & Gingerbread Workshop at Casa Cruz in Notting Hill, where guests created chocolate and gingerbread masterpieces with their children.

Issy Gold Sparkly Tailored Trousers, £183.20, L.K.Bennett

The fashionista wore a black leather mini skirt which she teamed with a cosy white jumper and eye-catching faux fur leopard print coat. The 45-year-old has a penchant for leather and animal print so this outfit ticked all the right boxes.

