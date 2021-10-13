Martine McCutcheon shows off incredible slim figure in slinky black dress The star is an ambassador for Hospice UK

Martine McCutcheon headed out to London on Tuesday night for a very special event alongside her husband Jack McManus – and thankfully documented her outing with fans.

The Love Actually star was dressed to the nines as she dinned at the Savoy London at an event in honour of charity Hospice UK, for which she is an ambassador.

The 45-year-old shared several photos from the night and wrote: "@hospice_uk I am so excited to share this evening with you @thesavoylondon I hope we raise lots of money and awareness this evening. The world would be a much darker place without you and all your efforts. I am so proud to be an ambassador for you.

"Thank you @suzanneneville for the most exquisite dress via my wonderful modelling agency @elitemodelworld you guys have made me feel a million bucks for my special night! #hospice #galadinner #ambassador #gown #feellikeaprincess," she added.

Martine looked stunning in a Suzanne Neville dress

Later on, the mother-of-one shared a small video of her walking through the hotel and added: "Thank you @suzanneneville for the stunning dress! It fits like a glove."

She also shared a gorgeous clip of her and her husband of nine years, Jack,, who looked dapper in a matching black suit and bowtie.

Martine's look was an instant hit with her followers, who were quick to praise her.

"Wow! Just wow," wrote one, whilst former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer added: "Stunning as always! Class." "Wow you look incredible," added Gaby Roslin.

The actress was joined by her husband Jack

Martine's recent post comes just a day after the star was quizzed about her weight loss journey.

The actress has lost weight in the past year and that didn't go unnoticed in Monday's post, in which she posed in a pair of black jeans, black and white stripy top, leather jacket, and a pair of Converse high tops.

"You can't beat a skinny jeans and biker jacket kinda day! In my mind, it never fails to work for that casual/cool chic vibe!” Martine wrote in the caption.

Her fans, however, had a special plea for the actress. "You look unreal! Can you please share your weight loss story?” one asked, while a second agreed: "Yes, it would be so helpful. I have fibromyalgia too and find it so hard to lose weight x." "Me too!!!!!! X," a third added.