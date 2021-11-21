Martine McCutcheon looks incredible in leather mini skirt as she makes rare appearance with son Rafferty The Masked Singer star looked stunning!

Actress and singer Martine McCutcheon looked unbelievably stylish on Sunday as she stepped out at an event with her six-year-old son Rafferty.

The Love Actually star wore a black leather mini skirt which she teamed with a cosy white jumper and eye-catching faux fur leopard print coat.

SEE: Martine McCutcheon shows off her stunning figure in festive sequin trousers - and fans go wild

Martine was attending the Tonies Magical Chocolate & Gingerbread Workshop at Casa Cruz in Notting Hill, where guests created chocolate and gingerbread masterpieces with their children.

The former EastEnders actress shares her son with her husband of nine years, singer Jack McManus. The glamorous 45-year-old loves dressing up and has a particular penchant for leather and animal print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon delights fans with £21 mini dress

Last weekend, she shared a photo of herself sitting outside a pub as she rocked a slinky pair of pink leopard leggings, which she teamed with a comfy-looking beanie hat and crisp white gloves.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon looks incredible in ultra flattering skinny jeans

SEE: EastEnders' Martine McCutcheon's elegant home is full of interiors inspiration

A few days previously, the star looked stunning in leg-lengthening leather shorts, which she teamed with a black top, Chelsea boots, and a beautiful velvet coat.

Accessories-wise, the beautiful brunette added a white faux fur scarf and a pair of Celine sunglasses. Sometimes, however, the mum-of-one keeps her look chic in a simple (yet gorgeous) black dress.

Martine looked stunning as she attended the event with her son

Last month, she donned a silky number as she dined at the Savoy London at an event in honour of charity Hospice UK, for which she is an ambassador.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot, Martine wrote: "@hospice_uk I am so excited to share this evening with you @thesavoylondon I hope we raise lots of money and awareness this evening. The world would be a much darker place without you and all your efforts. I am so proud to be an ambassador for you."

She went on: "Thank you @suzanneneville for the most exquisite dress via my wonderful modelling agency @elitemodelworld you guys have made me feel a million bucks for my special night! #hospice #galadinner #ambassador #gown #feellikeaprincess."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.