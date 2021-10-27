Martine McCutcheon shows off her stunning figure in festive sequin trousers - and fans go wild The star has joined forces with fashion brand Mint Velvet

Martine McCutcheon is ready for the festive season! The star filmed a very exciting project ahead of Christmas on Tuesday and thankfully gave fans a sneak peek!

The mother-of-one has joint forces with Mint Velvet to showcase some of their stunning looks – with lots of sequins included!

"Doing something lovely for @mintvelvet," she wrote alongside a video of her in silver sequin trousers, a white cashmere jumper and black heels.

Other clips showed the Love Actually star in a burgundy coat, black trousers and matching boots and in a pair of blue jeans with a sequin top, which seemed to be one of her favourites.

Martine looked stunning in a Mint Velvet look

"I love this outfit so much! Very me! We had such a fun day & this is just a tiny snippet! Thanks for having me @mintvelvet I had the best time."

Sharing two gorgeous pictures of herself lying down on a sofa with her first festive outfit, she added: "Photo 1: Playing it cool today... Photo 2: I've NEVER been able to play it cool for long... EVER! #photoshootday #coffeebreak #sequintime #funday."

Fans loved the look, and many quizzed about the sequin trousers, which will be available to buy soon.

"Who doesn't love a pair of sequin trousers?! Fabulous, added one, whilst a second wrote: "You're an inspiration!"

A third couldn't help but comment on her recent weight loss, and remarked: "Love her, looks amazing. How did she lose all the weight xxx."

The Love Actually star looked ready for the festive season

The mum-of-one has spoken in the past about her weight loss and approach to fitness. Back in 2017, she became an ambassador for the Cambridge Weight Plan and lost a stone as a result.

Writing on social media at the time, Martine said: "Here's my silly little head feeling all giddy and happy because I reached my one stone target today on the @cambridgeweightplan. I'm SO thrilled."

Martine went on to reveal that her weight loss efforts had been slowed by her health problems. She said: "My loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person but to be honest I expected that as many diets/food plans didn’t work for me at all as the Lyme disease and ME can really play havoc with how your system works.