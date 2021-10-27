We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is currency enjoying the half term holidays with her two adorable boys and on Tuesday afternoon, the star shared a snap of the trio playing crazy golf.

In the photograph uploaded to her Instagram feed, the Loose Women host looked uber chic in her dressed-down outfit. Comfy, casual yet still oh-so stylish, the singer donned a simple black crop top, khaki joggers and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. The star finished off her look with chunky black boots. Fabulous, right?

The pretty author also wore her blonde highlighted hair in a wavy style, and her golden tan made her skin glow.

Despite her polished appearance, Frankie confessed she'd had a very stressful day. Taking to the social media site, she said: "I love it when the kids have half term… but that’s when the Mum guilt really kicks in… I always seem to be busier with work in the school holidays… I want them to have fun… but hate that I’m not always there to have it with them… everything I organised for these last two days so that I could combine work and be there with the boys has just not worked out as planned. #Mum #mumguilt."

Frankie looked lovely in her casual combo

The fashionista got lots of encouraging support in the comments section. One fan quipped: "They look pretty happy to me, don’t beat yourself up. We’re our worst enemies sometimes!!! #bestmummy"

Another added: "Don’t be upset you just spent some QT with them on holiday. You are teaching them good lessons about work and the benefits that bring. They love you." And a third said: "A sign of a good mother is one who constantly worries she's never doing enough." We couldn't agree more Frankie, you're doing an amazing job.

