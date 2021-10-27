Laura Sutcliffe
Frankie Bridge looked amazing on Instagram wearing a black crop top and khaki leggings as the Loose Women star enjoyed a day out with her two children.
Frankie Bridge is currency enjoying the half term holidays with her two adorable boys and on Tuesday afternoon, the star shared a snap of the trio playing crazy golf.
READ: Frankie Bridge stuns on Loose Women with slinky cut-out top - and new eyebrows
In the photograph uploaded to her Instagram feed, the Loose Women host looked uber chic in her dressed-down outfit. Comfy, casual yet still oh-so stylish, the singer donned a simple black crop top, khaki joggers and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. The star finished off her look with chunky black boots. Fabulous, right?
WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress
The pretty author also wore her blonde highlighted hair in a wavy style, and her golden tan made her skin glow.
MORE: Frankie Bridge's £19.99 H&M jumper is the winter look you need
Despite her polished appearance, Frankie confessed she'd had a very stressful day. Taking to the social media site, she said: "I love it when the kids have half term… but that’s when the Mum guilt really kicks in… I always seem to be busier with work in the school holidays… I want them to have fun… but hate that I’m not always there to have it with them… everything I organised for these last two days so that I could combine work and be there with the boys has just not worked out as planned. #Mum #mumguilt."
Frankie looked lovely in her casual combo
The fashionista got lots of encouraging support in the comments section. One fan quipped: "They look pretty happy to me, don’t beat yourself up. We’re our worst enemies sometimes!!! #bestmummy"
Green Knitted Tracksuit, £28, Boohoo
SHOP NOW
READ: Frankie Bridge looks angelic in white jumpsuit of dreams
Another added: "Don’t be upset you just spent some QT with them on holiday. You are teaching them good lessons about work and the benefits that bring. They love you." And a third said: "A sign of a good mother is one who constantly worries she's never doing enough." We couldn't agree more Frankie, you're doing an amazing job.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.