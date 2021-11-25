Kim Kardashian's Lululemon jacket is 50% off for Black Friday - but shop quick, it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We've been checking out pretty much every Black Friday sale, and we're counting the major discounts at Lululemon as one of our favorites. One deal you don't want to miss out on is the Kim Kardashian-approved Define jacket, which is regularly $128 but is on sale starting from just $64!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a big fan of the brand for quite a while, spotted wearing the figure-flattering Define zip-up after a gym workout in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian rocked Lululemon's Define Jacket with matching black leggings

But she's not the only celebrity fan of Lululemon. Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon also rocked a camo print jacket from the workout wear brand in an Instagram snap, and even Kate Middleton has worn the Define jacket.

Even Kate Middleton is a fan of the super soft Define jacket, which has handy zip-up pockets

The British royal rocked a black Define jacket just like Kim's to pay rugby in Northern Ireland at an official engagement in September.

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket, more colors/prints, was $128 now from $64, Lululemon

Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and Addison Rae love Lululemon looks, too and have been spotted wearing pieces from the Lululemon Align collection.

Reese Witherspoon shared her own Lululemon look - a camo Define Jacket - on Instagram

And guess what - Align styles are in the Black Friday, sale too!

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, more colors/prints, was $98 - $118 now $79 - $89, Lululemon

Perennially stylish and super practical workout wear that's flattering, too?

Lululemon Align T-Shirt, more colors, was $68 - $74 now $49 - $59, Lululemon

What's not to love? Just ask Kim and Kate!

