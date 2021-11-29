Holly Willoughby thrills This Morning fans as she shimmies in sequin Zara skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby seriously dropped jaws with her ultra festive outfit to present This Morning on Monday - and the star looked so excited to unveil her new look.

Taking to Instagram to post one of her iconic outfit of the day posts, Holly looked glamorous as ever in a figure-hugging midi skirt from Zara and fitted polo-neck knitwear. Dazzling fans, Holly's sensational skirt was dripping in silvery sequins, paired perfectly with black pointed-toe heels and a large embellished buckle.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shimmies in sequinned Zara skirt

"Morning Monday… Christmas on @thismorning has arrived!!!! #25daysofsparkle" wrote Holly, who could hardly contain her excitement as she beamed for the camera.

"Join us at 10 am when we reveal what Santa’s elves have been working hard on over the weekend to turn the studio into a Christmas extravaganza", Holly continued.

The elegant mother-of-three styled her icy blonde bob in loose waves, rocking a glowy makeup up to compliment her dazzling attire - and fans couldn't get enough of her sparkling ensemble.

Holly rocked her Zara skirt for the start of Christmas on This Morning

"Love the skirt... I'll be off to get myself one!!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared:"You look incredible today, I need that skirt!".

"That skirt is incredible!! One must sparkle in this lifetime!!!" agreed a third fan.

Holly's stunning skirt is a high street bargain, retailing on Zara for just £49.99. Unfortunately, the 'Holly effect' is already in full swing, with only a handful of sizes left in the elegant number.

We've sourced the ultimate high street dupe so you can shimmy your way into party season with this sparkling midi skirt - channelling Holly's effortless style this season.

Silver Sequin Skirt, £45, River Island

Holly's glamorous look is quite different from the Sunday attire she shared with fans over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of herself with her new puppy, Bailey, Holly rocked a makeup-free look, messy hair and a pair of festive tartan pyjamas.

