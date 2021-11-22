Holly Willoughby finally returns to This Morning in flirty mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's good to have Holly Willoughby back on our screens! The presenter rocked the dreamiest & Other Stories dress for her Monday morning debut on This Morning following almost a week off due to illness.

Looking glamorous as ever, Holly donned the 'Embroidered Jacquard Mini Dress' from the high street favourite. Complete with ditsy button detailing, a flirty floral print and an oversized statement collar, the star's contrast cotton mini dress looked incredible on her gym-honed figure - and the star's mini dress is everything we want for our autumn/winter wardrobe.

Dressing aptly for the November chill, Holly teamed her preppy look with black tights and black pointed-toe heels.

The mother-of-three rocked her usual icy blonde waves while sporting a glowy makeup look and pretty pink lipstick. So chic!

Holly rocked flirty florals for her This Morning return

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Holly's autumnal chic outfit, flooding her post with compliments. "Morning! It's good to have you back again this week," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Gorgeous! And it's great to have the queen of daytime TV back."

We're convinced Holly's mini-dress would turn heads this season if you paired it with knee-high boots and an oversized trench coat. Retailing for £95, it's still available in most sizes - but be sure to snap it up quickly before it sells out.

Embroidered Jacquard Mini Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Addressing her absence on the ITV programme, Holly captioned her photo: "Morning Monday… it's good to be back! We are joined by the lovely Joanna Lumley and Derren Brown".

Holly first shared an update on her illness after she was unable to host alongside Phillip Schofield on Tuesday's episode of This Morning.

Josie Gibson stepped in to replace her, while Phillip explained that Holly had caught a "tummy bug". Holly took to her Instagram Stories to thank Josie, and to give her own update on her illness.

"Thank you @josiegibson85 for saving the day yesterday… You are a dream! I'll be back as soon as I'm in no threat of vomiting on @schofe." She shared her message alongside a photo of Josie, which Holly had added a crown GIF to.

