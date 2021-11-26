Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging leather mini dress will blow you away

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby blew us away on Thursday when she wore a faux leather mini dress by Great Plains to appear on This Morning.

The presenter looked phenomenal in the figure-hugging number, which she styled with a white roll neck jumper by Massimo Dutti, black tights and matching ankle boots by Maje. Holly shared the outfit to her Instagram story, and fans were loving the look.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

Many rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Love the dress and the jumper Holly you look absolutely beautiful as always," while another added: "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous as always," followed by a flame emoji.

The 40-year-old wore her icy blonde bob in a sleek, straight style for the occasion and kept her makeup fresh and glowy, showing off her natural beauty.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her faux leather dress

Sadly, it seems that the star's exact dress is no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Black Faux Leather Pinafore Dress, £16.79, Quiz

This 'Black Faux Leather Pinafore Dress' from Quiz looks super similar to Holly's version, and features a flattering wrap front and D-ring tie. It is perfect for pairing with tights and boots this Christmas.

Holly has certainly been getting in the festive spirit this week, and shared a sneak peek at her chosen Christmas jumper over on her Instagram account.

Holly sported a festive Christmas jumper on Instagram

Posting a video from behind the scenes of her Wylde Moon Christmas shoot, the mother-of-three could be seen sporting a seriously stylish wool sweater by Rixo. The 'Lula' jumper comes in a vivid red hue with a Peter Pan collar embroidered with festive white flowers.

Rixo Lula Sweater, £225, Net-A-Porter

Holly styled hers with a matching red lip and wore her hair in a chic bun. She captioned the post: "Christmas jumper season is open! This behind-the-scenes clip is from the @wyldemoon Christmas shoot from our delicious (borrowed from) The Wild home fragrance collection."

