Holly Willoughby's Zara leather skirt gives her the best silhouette

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love it when Holly Willoughby rocks high street fashion! Taking to our screens to host This Morning on Monday, the presenter looked incredible in a leather-look midi skirt from Zara and polka dot blouse from L.K.Bennett.

SEE: Holly Willoughby looks so elegant in high street fashion - and her fans are obsessed

Looking glamorous as ever, Holly took to Instagram to delight her fans with one of her iconic 'outfit of the day' posts. Posing behind-the-scenes at ITV's studios, the blonde beauty showed off her figure-flattering skirt that cinched in her waist with a round buckle belt. Styling her nude skirt with a brown and cream patterned blouse, the 40-year-old left us swooning over her neutral ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby films emotional video inside London home

Holly is rarely seen without her classic pointed-toe heels, which she rocked in nude. Wearing her glossy blonde bob in a side part and bouncy waves, the mother-of-three looked radiant with glowy makeup look and rosy pink lip.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's down to earth breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

READ: Holly Willoughby shares important message as she 'heads towards' the menopause

"Morning Monday… start of a new week full of opportunity… today on @thismorning we have the wonderful Miriam Margolyes answering your questions in our phone in… can’t wait!!!" Holly captioned her video.

Holly rocked a nude leather skirt from Zara

The star's autumnal ensemble was clearly a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to compliment Holly's high street wardrobe.

"How beautiful is that shirt?" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Gorgeous [heart emoji] love the skirt and shirt."

SEE: Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

A third fan was quick to comment on Holly's leather look, writing: "Happy Monday Holly, looking wonderful in your leather skirt."

Unsurprisingly, the 'Holly effect' has been in full swing since she debuted her leather-look skirt, meaning it has sold out online. We're loving these gorgeous dupes for the autumn-winter season.

GET THE LOOK: Faux Leather Skirt, £47.20, Warehouse

Faux Leather Wrap Skirt, £345, Harvey Nichols

It's not the first time recently Holly has rocked her high street style on This Morning.

On Thursday, the presenter looked radiant in a vintage china blue print dress. Providing a loose fit and flared skirt style, Holly's 'Tayla' dress from Ghost featured a flattering empire line that gathered under the bust.

With feminine puffed sleeves and stylish button detailing, Holly's gym-honed silhouette looked incredible in the feminine number - and it's still available online.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.