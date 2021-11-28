We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anything Holly Willoughby wears, we want it. The stylish This Morning host always looks incredible in everything, from her glamorous red carpet looks to casual on-screen outfits - even her matching pyjamas.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares glimpse at spectacular Christmas decorations inside £3m London home

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of herself with her new puppy, Bailey, Holly rocked a makeup-free look, messy hair and a pair of festive tartan pyjamas. Complete with long sleeves, button-down detailing and a smart collar, Holly's PJ's are everything we need for the chilly weather this winter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby looks so cosy in winter pastels

"Just when you get to the point where your kids lie in on a Sunday… I’m up with this one… now she sleeps… lucky I love her so much… #Bailey" penned Holly, referring to her puppy's chaotic sleep schedule.

Fans were too quick to sympathise with Holly, rushing to the comments to share similar experiences with their four-legged friends.

READ: Holly Willoughby finally returns to This Morning in flirty mini dress

RELATED: Holly Willoughby’s Christmas wish list will definitely include this wellness brand

Holly posed with her sleepy pup wearing stylish matching pyjamas

"We have a 6-month-old puppy called Dave who doesn't understand the concept of weekend lie-ins at all", wrote one fan, while another agreed: "Good morning Holly and Bailey - I am also awake with my puppy Nelson whilst my children are asleep in bed… how long does this stage last?"

"I have an 11-week-old puppy called Nigel who loves a 5:30 am wake up [laughing emoji]", remarked a third fan.

GET THE LOOK: Checked Family Pyjama Set, £25, Marks & Spencer

Holly announced the arrival of her new pet Golden Retriever earlier this month. Sharing the news on her lifestyle website, WYLDE, Holly remarked: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything.

"My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

On how little Bailey has had a positive impact on their life, Holly added: "This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long.

"She's been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going on long walks and playing in the garden."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.