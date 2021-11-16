Holly Willoughby’s Christmas wish list will definitely include this wellness brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for some celebrity inspiration for your Christmas shopping? We can’t think of anyone better than Holly Willoughby – and we think we know one of the wellness brands that will be at the top of her Christmas wishlist.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Zara leather skirt gives her the best silhouette

The This Morning presenter is a big fan of Liz Earle – the inspired-by-nature, botanicals-infused company which has its home on the Isle of Wight. Keep scrolling for our picks of Christmas gifts from the brand that we know she’d love.

Holly revealed she uses Liz Earle's eye products and has even taken beauty advice from the beauty mogul herself

Holly is undoubtedly the queen of looking perky and radiant in the morning, and she’s said on the show that she uses the brand’s now sadly discontinued Soothing Eye Lotion to get rid of redness and puffyness.

We’d bet that once she’s depleted her stocks she’ll snap up Liz Earle’s Soothing Eye Cleanser- which is infused with cornflower and witch hazel to gently cleanse and revitalise tired puffy-looking eyes.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby looks so elegant in high street fashion - and her fans are obsessed

Eyebright soothing eye cleanser, £16, Liz Earle

What else would Holly love from Liz Earle? See below for our top picks for the TV presenter, which we’re sure you’ll love too.

Revitalised eyes collection, £50, Liz Earle

This set has everything you need for a soothing ‘take your eye makeup off’ ritual at the end of the day. Soak the reusable pads in Eyebright cleansing lotion, sweep over the eyes then apply the Superskin eye cream. There’s also a white quartz eye bud to give the under-eye area a soothing massage.

Cleanse & Polish body gentle mitt cleanser, £19, Liz Earle

Holly has shared in the past that Liz Earle came on This Morning and showed her how to make a milk bath using dried milk powder, dried rose petals and lavender essential oils, and it’s a trick she uses, to this day for radiant skin. But we bet she’d like the brand’s exfoliating body cleanser and mitt set too. It’s the perfect way to get smooth and moisturised skin without having to spend ages prepping.

Superskin beauty sleep ritual, was £65 now £45, Liz Earle

There’s currently 30% off this fab gift set, which is filled with must-have products for the ultimate smoothing overnight routine, including Cleanse & Polish cleanser, a boosting skin tonic and an alternative to Retinol skin paste. Plus there’s a hanging terrarium for you to make your own mini botanical garden and a tube key to make sure you get every last drop of product.

Rose & Ginger Botanical Candle, £18, Liz Earle

Candles make a great Christmas gift – this delicately spiced, floral-scented Rose & Ginger Botanical candle is instant relaxation when you light it up.

The Joy of cleanse & Polish, £13, Liz Earle

Looking for a stocking filler? The brand’s hero product Cleanse & Polish, which has been helping beauty fans get radiant, clearer-looking complexions for the past 25 years, is available in mini with a pure cotton cloth and a hanging hook in this cute gift set.

Fresh & Smooth Men’s Collection, £40, Liz Earle

Okay, so this wouldn’t be strictly for Holly but we bet she’d love to get her other half involved! The Liz Earle men’s collection has everything he needs to feel fresh, smooth and revitalised from top to toe, including Face and Body Wash, Sensitive Shave Cream and After-Shaving Moisturiser. Plus the waterproof paper packaging doubles up as a chic plant pot cover!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.