Katy Perry shines bright like a diamond in a tasseled jumpsuit as she begins exciting countdown Can't wait to Play!

Katy Perry is certainly feeling the excitement of the coming holidays, but she's even more excited about her big return to stage during the season.

The singer shared a new post on her social media as she began counting down the days to the debut of her Las Vegas residency.

She shared a short video clip of herself wearing the most dazzling of jumpsuits, very Elvis Presley-inspired, that featured grand shoulders and tasseled open sleeves.

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

The white outfit also featured studded crystals running down the plunging neckline to resemble the suits of a deck of cards, and the words "Stay Fabulous" written on the back.

Katy also showed off her favorite brunette sleek locks, this time highlighted with glistening party streamer streaks, and grabbed on to a bright red guitar as the poster for her residency, titled Play, emerged.

"Only 1 month until we can officially #PLAY together at @resortsworldlv! Like if you're coming to the show, comment if you're coming to the show," she wrote in the caption.

Katy began the countdown to her Las Vegas residency in style

Fans could not contain their excitement in the comments section, raving over not only the upcoming set of shows but also her phenomenal look.

"QUEEN OF POP," one simply wrote, with another saying: "COMING OPENING NIGHT!!!!! Soooooo excited," and a third added: "But you really aren't ready to see how many katycats are showing up to opening night… we're coming for you babes!!!!"

The Teenage Dream hitmaker recently left fans wowed with her brunette hair during her appearance at the CMA Awards, and did she make a statement!

The 37-year-old was among the many stars who headed to the Country Music Association Awards, cutting a stylish figure in a caramel brown Vivienne Westwood leather dress.

The singer donned a Vivienne Westwood leather gown for the CMA Awards

The statement gown was cinched in at the waist and featured a one-shoulder design. She amped up the glamour with a long pearl necklace and nude stilettos, donning her raven locks in an up-do.

