Katy Perry debuts dazzling new hair with sunny look for exciting collaboration

Katy Perry has been serving look after look recently, and she gave fans a tease at her transformative abilities with another new one she shared.

The singer jumped on to her Instagram Stories to show off her long and flowy golden locks that went all the way below her chest.

She paired the hair with a matching flowy yellow dress with a high slit and a necklace made of a bunch of tiny cubes of different sizes and looked like a ray of sunshine.

The look was part of a collaboration the Thinking of You singer did with Behr Paint and Spotify, titled Music in Color.

Katy's bright yellow look featured in the campaign video she shot for the collab and represented the colors of her song Never Really Over.

She also sported a figure-hugging latex red dress with brunette waves to represent the remix of Waking Up in Vegas and a sea blue dress with a black bob for Teenage Dream.

Katy's sunny new look marked her collaboration with Behr and Spotify

The pop sensation shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Every song has a color. (What, you didn't know that?!)

"Well, see them for yourself at behrmusicincolor.com. Then come back and tell me the color of your favorite song… #MusicInColor #BEHRxSpotify

"Never Really Over = Laser Lemon P290-7 Waking Up in Vegas Remix = Flirt Alert P150-7 Teenage Dream = Sea Of Tranquility P470-3."

Fans were in love with Katy's collection of looks and the collaboration, with one commenting, "Watch KatyCats buying paint and redoing their rooms."

The singer showed off a variety of colorful new fits for her collaboration

Another wrote, "Brb painting my house different colors to represent my favorite songs of yours," with a third adding, "The amount of times i watched it YOU ATE THIS QUEEN."

Katy followed up the whimsical trio of outfits with another stunner, as she appeared at the Academy Museum gala wearing a curvy latex gown courtesy of Louis Vuitton and a black do reminiscent of her Golden Globes 2016 style.

