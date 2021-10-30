Katy Perry slips into a swimsuit for photo featuring her lookalike mom The star shares daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry wished herself a happy belated 37th birthday with a series of snapshots from her vacation which she shared with fans on Instagram.

The I Kissed a Girl singer posted a number of photos from her beach getaway in Mexico, including one in which she was video chatting with her parents.

In the image, Katy wore a colorful strapless swimsuit and was calling from onboard a luxury boat.

Her raven-haired mother was in the foreground and the resemblance to her famous daughter was uncanny.

Katy captioned the post: "When you’re 37 hangovers last 5-7 business days."

Her fans wished her a happy birthday and thanked her for sharing the sneak peek at her holiday.

The star celebrated her milestone along with her fiance Orlando and a group of friends and arrived in Mexico on 24 October, one day before her birthday.

Katy shared snapshots from her birthday getaway

On her special day, her fiance penned a heartfelt message to her on social media. He posted a photo of Katy wearing a birthday crown and blowing out some candles and wrote: "We do life we do love and it's fun. I'll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you."

The couple share their one-year-old daughter, Daisy, and Katy recently gave details of what life is like at home for the famous family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katy revealed that their daughter is speaking - and she's learning both English and Spanish.

Katy recently enjoyed a trip to Hawaii too

"She is talking," she said. "But she thinks everything is a cat. When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!' I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."

Katy continued: "It's wild because people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato," which is the Spanish word for cat. "It feels like destiny."

She also praised Orlando for being a great dad and said: "I think behind every great woman is a great man. He is an ally. I love him. He handles my crazy really well."

