Katy Perry is a bronze goddess in leggy gown with new hair as she marks milestone moment Yes to absolutely everything

Katy Perry left fans completely and utterly stunned with her latest social media post as she brought her fashion game quite hard.

MORE: Katy Perry gives glimpse at life at home with daughter Daisy and Orlando Bloom

The singer struck a pose in a metallic bronze-colored gown that hugged each of her curves and featured a dangerously high slit.

Plus, she made sure to focus on the details as she paired her incredible look with some deep black locks, blowing in the wind.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

She shared a couple of pictures of herself in the gown, plus a video of herself showing it off, and ended with a shot of her fellow American Idol judges and host Ryan Seacrest holding a cake.

Katy revealed that the group was celebrating the return of the iconic singing competition for its milestone 20th season on the air and hers as a judge.

MORE: Katy Perry causes a stir in a metallic dress - and her physique is unreal

"Year 20 is underway and mama ain't here to play," she captioned the shots, and fans most definitely agreed with her.

Katy donned a metallic bronze gown to celebrate American Idol's new season

"Love the black hair," one commented, with another saying: "Miss Katy Perry y'all!!!" A third added: "Of course you're out here looking like a whole goddess," and many others simply dropped a series of flame emojis.

The Hot n Cold songstress has left fans with her impeccable sense of style many times over the years, having taken it to a chic and more minimalist level since giving birth to baby Daisy last year.

MORE: Katy Perry debuts dazzling new hair with sunny look for exciting collaboration

MORE: Katy Perry shows off dramatic hair transformation for loved-up night out with Orlando Bloom

Katy set another style statement recently as she appeared in a throwback video she shared in a retro pantsuit combo, with a wrap top that showed off her abs, and sleeves with a crystal fringe.

However, what set the clip apart was that it took place inside a public restroom as she and her band sang one of their "potty jams."

The singer marked her song's anniversary with a restroom-set concert

She brought up the clip in honor of Harleys in Hawaii's resurgence on TikTok as she wrote: "Y'all gave #harleysinhawaii a bit of new life with ur thirst trap type videos so as a thank you we decided to celebrate tomorrow's anniversary of its release with a #FBF POTTY JAM!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.