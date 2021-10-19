Ahad Sanwari
Katy Perry brought her style A-game in her latest look, donning an incredible bronze gown and some brand new hair for a big milestone
Katy Perry left fans completely and utterly stunned with her latest social media post as she brought her fashion game quite hard.
The singer struck a pose in a metallic bronze-colored gown that hugged each of her curves and featured a dangerously high slit.
Plus, she made sure to focus on the details as she paired her incredible look with some deep black locks, blowing in the wind.
She shared a couple of pictures of herself in the gown, plus a video of herself showing it off, and ended with a shot of her fellow American Idol judges and host Ryan Seacrest holding a cake.
Katy revealed that the group was celebrating the return of the iconic singing competition for its milestone 20th season on the air and hers as a judge.
"Year 20 is underway and mama ain't here to play," she captioned the shots, and fans most definitely agreed with her.
Katy donned a metallic bronze gown to celebrate American Idol's new season
"Love the black hair," one commented, with another saying: "Miss Katy Perry y'all!!!" A third added: "Of course you're out here looking like a whole goddess," and many others simply dropped a series of flame emojis.
The Hot n Cold songstress has left fans with her impeccable sense of style many times over the years, having taken it to a chic and more minimalist level since giving birth to baby Daisy last year.
Katy set another style statement recently as she appeared in a throwback video she shared in a retro pantsuit combo, with a wrap top that showed off her abs, and sleeves with a crystal fringe.
However, what set the clip apart was that it took place inside a public restroom as she and her band sang one of their "potty jams."
The singer marked her song's anniversary with a restroom-set concert
She brought up the clip in honor of Harleys in Hawaii's resurgence on TikTok as she wrote: "Y'all gave #harleysinhawaii a bit of new life with ur thirst trap type videos so as a thank you we decided to celebrate tomorrow's anniversary of its release with a #FBF POTTY JAM!"
