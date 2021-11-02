Katy Perry shines in the most dazzling holiday-themed catsuit to announce big news Ho ho wow!

Halloween might have just ended, but Katy Perry is already looking forward to Christmas, as evidenced by her newest social media post.

The singer shared a short clip of herself posing in a stunning catsuit, fully covered in glitter and striped in red and white to resemble a candy cane.

The stripes and glitter helped show off her phenomenal figure, as she finished the look with a proper brunette 'do and a mistletoe headpiece.

WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

Katy also posed with a giant life-sized candy cane as her holiday tune, Cozy Little Christmas, played in the background.

The picture eventually zoomed out to reveal that it was the cover of a vinyl record, as Katy shared that her song was now available on the format.

She also added a picture of some holiday-themed merchandise corresponding to the song that was also being made available to fans in the run-up to the holiday season.

The pop star wrote in the caption: "I mean, justice for Thanksgiving, but if you're already into the winter wonderland vibes why not make it a VERY PERRY CHRISTMAS.

Katy donned a candy-cane striped catsuit to celebrate her Christmas song coming to vinyl

"#CozyLittleChristmas vinyl and merch are available at the link in bio now (including an exclusive red vinyl bb for @amazon)."

Fans immediately expressed their excitement in the comments, as one wrote: "It's november 1st christmas music on repeat everywhere starts today," and another said: "Merry christmas already."

A third commented: "Latey perry already got it," with one adding: "PRINCESS OF XMAS OMG," and many others simply using heart and Christmas-themed emojis.

The Dark Horse singer recently celebrated her 37th birthday and kept the celebrations going into Halloween with her matching couples outfit with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy raised the already high bar she'd set further by dressing up as an actual vaccination syringe, with Orlando being the doctor, as both also encouraged fans to get the shots themselves.

Katy and Orlando raised the bar for Halloween couples costumes with their vaccination looks

"Stay safe guys," she wrote on pictures she shared of the two, and fans were left impressed with her costume once again.

