Katy Perry causes a stir in statement figure-hugging leather dress The Firework singer amped up the glamour

Katy Perry looked phenomenal as she posed up a storm on the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

MORE: Katy Perry slips into a swimsuit for photo featuring her lookalike mom

The 37-year-old was among the many stars who headed to the Country Music Association Awards, cutting a stylish figure in caramel brown Vivienne Westwood leather dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr spend the day together at new launch

The statement gown was cinched in at the waist and featured a one-shoulder design. She amped up the glamour with a long pearl necklace and nude stilettoes.

MORE: Katy Perry causes a stir in a metallic dress - and her physique is unreal

SEE: Katy Perry debuts dazzling new hair with sunny look for exciting collaboration

With her dark hair swept away from her face in a high bun, Katy kept her beauty to a minimum with a smokey eye and rose-tinted lips. "I just think it's time to give them everything they want #viviennewestwood #cmaawards," she wrote across a series of Instagram snaps.

At the event, the pop star mingled with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.

Katy's appearance comes shortly after she celebrated her 37th birthday, and the Dark Horse hitmaker kept the celebrations going into Halloween with her matching couples outfit with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy looked sublime at the Country Music Association Awards

Katy raised the already high bar she'd set further by dressing up as an actual vaccination syringe, with Orlando being the doctor, as both also encouraged fans to get the shots themselves. "Stay safe guys," she wrote on pictures she shared of the two, and fans were left impressed with her costume once again.

For her milestone birthday, Katy celebrated with her fiancé Orlando and a group of friends in Mexico. On her special day, her fiancé penned a heartfelt message to her on social media.

He posted a photo of Katy wearing a birthday crown and blowing out some candles and wrote: "We do life we do love and it's fun. I'll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.