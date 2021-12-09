﻿
Kelly Clarkson dazzles in a sequined red mini dress for show-stopping performance

'Wrapped in red' indeed

Kelly Clarkson is preparing and getting fans ready for the festive season in the best way possible - with a few musical performances of course!

The singer shared a post on her social media which featured a snippet from her latest incredible performance for iHeartRadio.

The segment featured Kelly in a dazzling red mini dress, completely sequined with dramatic puffed sleeves that shone under the stage lights.

She finished off the blinding look with black tights and heels and had her hair in a glamorous old Hollywood-style waves.

The performance was all festive, though, as Kelly got to show off her pipes with her rendition of Merry Christmas Baby, complete with a fully Christmas-themed stage and back-up vocalists.

"'What I got you for Christmas is losing me... Merry Christmas, baby…' Watch my live performance of 'Merry Christmas Baby' from @iHeartRadio on @YouTube right now! #WhenChristmasComesAround," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kelly donned a blinding red mini dress for a performance of one of her Christmas hits

Fans fell in love with Kelly's performance and look and took to the comments to express it, with one gushing: "She's like a modern Linda Ronstadt - she can sing anything and sound great and has such amazing range!"

"Love this dress!!! Just gorgeous and I noticed on her show she is dressing differently. She looks great," another wrote, with a third also adding: "Love your voice. What a beautiful song and you look very stunning."

Fans of the Since U Been Gone singer have fallen more and more in love with her recent styles as she ventures into dramatic silhouettes.

However, she recently donned an outfit that showed off a new side of her appeal, appearing on an episode of The Voice in a 90's inspired ensemble.

The Voice judge recently switched things up with a skin-tight animal-print ensemble

Kelly wore a slinky animal-print dress which was teamed with a black jacket and tights, and she topped the look off with a pair of killer combat boots.

