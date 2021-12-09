Kelly Clarkson dazzles in a sequined red mini dress for show-stopping performance 'Wrapped in red' indeed

Kelly Clarkson is preparing and getting fans ready for the festive season in the best way possible - with a few musical performances of course!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

The singer shared a post on her social media which featured a snippet from her latest incredible performance for iHeartRadio.

The segment featured Kelly in a dazzling red mini dress, completely sequined with dramatic puffed sleeves that shone under the stage lights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson serenaded by fans on The Voice

She finished off the blinding look with black tights and heels and had her hair in a glamorous old Hollywood-style waves.

The performance was all festive, though, as Kelly got to show off her pipes with her rendition of Merry Christmas Baby, complete with a fully Christmas-themed stage and back-up vocalists.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson brings the party in feathered pink gown for The Voice live shows

"'What I got you for Christmas is losing me... Merry Christmas, baby…' Watch my live performance of 'Merry Christmas Baby' from @iHeartRadio on @YouTube right now! #WhenChristmasComesAround," she captioned the post.

Kelly donned a blinding red mini dress for a performance of one of her Christmas hits

Fans fell in love with Kelly's performance and look and took to the comments to express it, with one gushing: "She's like a modern Linda Ronstadt - she can sing anything and sound great and has such amazing range!"

"Love this dress!!! Just gorgeous and I noticed on her show she is dressing differently. She looks great," another wrote, with a third also adding: "Love your voice. What a beautiful song and you look very stunning."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson announces wonderful festive news in regal sequined gown

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Fans of the Since U Been Gone singer have fallen more and more in love with her recent styles as she ventures into dramatic silhouettes.

However, she recently donned an outfit that showed off a new side of her appeal, appearing on an episode of The Voice in a 90's inspired ensemble.

The Voice judge recently switched things up with a skin-tight animal-print ensemble

Kelly wore a slinky animal-print dress which was teamed with a black jacket and tights, and she topped the look off with a pair of killer combat boots.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.