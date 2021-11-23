Kelly Clarkson brings the party in feathered pink gown for The Voice live shows Va-va-voom!

Kelly Clarkson has brought some phenomenal looks to the stage of The Voice this season, and her latest might be one of her most enthralling.

The singer showed up for the season's newest episode of the live shows in a fun and flirty pink gown covered in gems and feathers.

The floor-length dress featured sleeves covered in feathers and crystals adoring her bodice, with a skirt that billowed to give her a ball gown silhouette, similar to a lavish 1950s style robe.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson serenaded by fans on The Voice

Her gown featured a belt that cinched her in at the waist to give her an hourglass figure and a plunging neckline covered with sheer fabric and her hair in loose curls.

The singer shared pictures of herself from the episode in the gown as she thanked her glam team, writing: "@nbcthevoice thank you glam team!! #TeamKelly."

Fans took to the look quite quickly and left many comments expressing their love for the judge's style, as one of the members of her team on the show wrote: "How are we supposed to sing with you looking at us like that."

Kelly brought feathers and fun to The Voice with her pink gown

A fan commented: "So beautiful!!! Inside and out," with another adding: "That color brings out the beauty in you!! Pretty in pink," and a third saying: "MY JAW DROPPED."

The Stronger performer has been showing off her incredible sense of style in most of her social media posts, and brought a particularly festive bent to a recent one.

The singer posted a picture of herself in a grand holiday outfit, featuring a sequined silver gown with a majestic cape.

Intricate patterns of sequins went up and down the dress and the cape as it hugged her figure. She donned a bold red lip and bouncy waves in her hair to finish the look.

The singer donned a festive gown to promote her upcoming Christmas special

Kelly shared the picture in anticipation for her upcoming holiday special, When Christmas Comes Around, writing in the caption: "Y'all ready for my upcoming Christmas special!?"

