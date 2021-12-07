Kelly Clarkson channels the 90's in animal-print dress and combat boots Really going for that throwback vibe

Kelly Clarkson left fans stunned on the latest season of The Voice once again with her new look, but this one was quite unexpected.

Instead of going for her usual form-fitting dresses and elegant gowns, the judge opted to show up in a slinkier animal-print dress instead.

The figure-hugging number was teamed with a black jacket and tights, and Kelly topped the look off with a pair of killer combat boots.

She revealed that the inspiration for the look was the 90's, in conjunction with the episode marking 90's night on the show.

Kelly shared a clip of herself in the outfit, showing it off while also cooling herself down once again with an electric fan.

"It's all 90s on @nbcthevoice tonight… LITERALLY #TeamKelly #TheVoice," she captioned her post, with a couple of heat-struck emojis as well.

Fans raved over the singer's latest outfit and pledged their allegiance to her team, with one saying: "Okay it is safe to say I'm rooting for #TeamKelly."

Another wrote: "YES THIS LOOK IS YES," with a third adding: "90 degrees is Hot.. but you look amazing! Maybe that's why… just saying."

The Since U Been Gone performer has brought several show-stopping looks to the NBC singing show's judging panel this season.

Her recent one truly left fans floored, as she donned a black ball gown made of a layering of sheer mesh fabric.

The huge skirt featured floral print going all the way up to the top, made completely of a see-through mesh and sporting a plunging neckline.

The dress expertly showed off Kelly's phenomenal hourglass figure as she rocked her hair down in loose strands and her signature bold red lip.

The singer was clearly feeling the heat in the dress, even taking to her Instagram Stories with her trusty tiny electric fan to get some cool air.

