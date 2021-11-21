Kelly Clarkson announces wonderful festive news in regal sequined gown The holidays are here!

Kelly Clarkson gave fans a reason to celebrate and look forward to the holidays as she shared some good news in a beautiful look.

The singer posted a picture of herself in a grand holiday outfit, featuring a sequined silver gown with a majestic cape.

Intricate patterns of sequins went up and down the dress and the cape as it hugged her figure. She donned a bold red lip and bouncy waves in her hair to finish the look.

She shared the picture in anticipation for her upcoming holiday special, When Christmas Comes Around, writing in the caption: "Y'all ready for my upcoming Christmas special!?

"It's going to be fun, festive, and full of surprises... 'Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around' premieres Wednesday, December 1st at 10PM ET/PT on @NBC.

"You don't want to miss it!! #WhenChristmasComesAround," she concluded.

Kelly donned a beautiful festive gown for her upcoming Christmas special

Fans shared their excitement about the event in her comments section, with one writing: "Can't Wait!!! You look Stunning!!!" adorned with flame emojis.

"Ohhh I am ready gorgeous," another said, with a third adding: "I love it this is awesome @kellyclarkson I can't wait," with a few also dropping some appropriately-themed snowflake emojis.

The special will also feature appearances by Leslie Odom Jr., Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, and her The Voice co-star Ariana Grande.

The Catch My Breath singer revealed the news weeks ago as she shared a picture of herself in an extravagant bejeweled ball gown.

The singer shared a snippet of what to expect from the show

Kelly oozed glamor in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejeweled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.

Her snap was just a preview of what fans can expect from the show and saw her standing in front of a full orchestra with a microphone in her hand while her dress sparkled under the studio lights.

