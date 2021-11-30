Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice The kind of look that turns many chairs

Kelly Clarkson is continuing her style domination on the latest season of The Voice during the live shows with her dramatic new look.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson announces wonderful festive news in regal sequined gown

The judge returned for the newest episode in a truly show-stopping black ball gown made of a layering of sheer mesh fabric.

The huge skirt featured floral print going all the way up to the top, made completely of a see-through mesh and sporting a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in hilarious video

The dress expertly showed off Kelly's phenomenal hourglass figure as she rocked her hair down in loose strands and her signature bold red lip.

The singer was clearly feeling the heat in the dress, even taking to her Instagram Stories as she cooled herself down with a tiny electric fan and raved about her team.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

She shared a snapshot of the amazing look on her Instagram with the caption: "What did y'all think of challenge week?! Team Kelly nailed it on the stage and with this look!!!#TeamKelly #TheVoice."

Kelly stunned on the latest episode of the voice in a dramatic black ball gown

Fans rushed to the comments to proclaim their approval of the garment, with one saying: "You need to live in that dress!!"

A second wrote: "Your dress!! You look so beautiful," with a third adding: "Love love love love love love LOVE THIS LOOK," and another writing: "Love love your dress and LOVE your team," with many adding heart emojis as well.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's children steal the show as they transform family home - see inside

The Piece by Piece singer has consistently wowed fans with her looks on the show, often featuring dramatic silhouettes and larger-than-life detailing.

Her last outfit was truly one of those moments as Kelly hit the stage in a fun and flirty pink gown covered in gems and feathers.

The Voice judge really felt the heat as her contestants took to the stage

The floor-length dress featured sleeves covered in feathers and crystals adoring her bodice, with a skirt that billowed to give her a ball gown silhouette, similar to a lavish 1950s style robe.

Her gown sported a belt that cinched her in to give her an hourglass waist and a plunging neckline covered with sheer fabric, plus her hair in loose curls.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.