And just like that... Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City apartment is now on Airbnb

With the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, set to air this December, fans all over the world are getting ready to be reunited with Carrie Bradshaw and her besties for a winter of fashionable fun.

If, like us, you constantly wonder what it would be like to wake up in Carrie's iconic New York apartment, then wonder no more, as it is now available to rent on Airbnb.

WATCH: And Just Like That… teaser trailer

Sarah Jessica Parker announced the exciting news on her Instagram, writing: "And just like that…@Airbnb has recreated Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City apartment. And I'm partnering with them to offer lucky guests an overnight stay.

"It's delightful to be in such a familiar space, and we think you'll love the reminders of Carrie you will find scattered throughout. So go see what's hanging in that closet, try your hand at a little writing, and absolutely have a Cosmo. Head over to @Airbnb for all the details".

Sarah Jessica Parker shared the news on her Instagram

Airbnb also announced the news, informing fans that two one-night stays will be available to book from November 8 at 12pm EST.

They shared a series of photos from the replica apartment, which is located in Chelsea, including Carrie's famous blue closet filled with designer clothes, her writing desk (including her yellow sticky notes!) and even her bedside cordless phone, where she spent many a night waiting for a call from Mr. Big.

Carrie's blue closet comes filled with designer clothes

Not only that, but if you manage to secure a booking, you will also receive a special welcome video from Sarah herself – need we say more?

Fans went wild over the news on social media, with many rushing to comment on Airbnb's Instagram post. One asked: "CAN THIS BE A PERMANENT THING," while another left one of their favourite quotes from the series: "Beauty is fleeting, but a rent-controlled apartment overlooking the park is forever". Words to live by if you ask me...

