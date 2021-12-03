Holly Willoughby looks so glam in figure-hugging dress – and check out her accessory!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's dress collection is seriously impressive. The star looked so glamorous on Thursday in a figure-hugging emerald green number by Beulah London.

The This Morning presenter styled the dress with a pair of black embellished heels, but it was her hair accessory that stole the show. Holly added a matching green velvet hair bow, looking oh-so-festive as she posed for the camera.

Sharing her usual daily outfit post to social media, the 40-year-old wrote: "Morning Thursday…see you on @thismorning at 10am…we have the brilliant @jamieoliver cooking up Christmas today".

Her dress featured the most dreamy velvet fabric, with faux pearl buttons, balloon sleeves and waist-cinching detail, creating a flattering silhouette. Holly kept her makeup fresh and glowy to let the outfit do all the talking, adding her usual dark pink lip to the look.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her velvet dress

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Love the hair and the outfit today! Very festive," while another added: "Green looks good on you," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Sadly, it seems that Holly's exact dress is no longer available, however, check out this amazing alternative that we have sourced from Monsoon.

Connie embellished velvet collar dress, £80, Monsoon

Hair bows are a huge trend this season, and would look super cute paired with a dress on Christmas Day. We are loving this embellished one from ASOS.

Pieces diamante bow clip, £15, ASOS

Holly has certainly been bringing the glitz and glamour this week, and on Wednesday she sparkled in a red sequin dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Needle & Thread. In fact, the royal wore the exact same dress back in 2020 for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The mother-of-three styled the sparkly number with red pointed heels from Aquazzura and kept her accessories minimal. She wore her icy blonde hair in her signature bob and sported natural makeup, which perfectly highlighted her features.

