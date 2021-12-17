Pippa Middleton goes incognito in chic look – and unexpected accessories

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton blended into the crowd when she popped out to do some last-minute Christmas shopping in London on Thursday, looking stylish yet understated in a camel coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister emerged from Ralph Lauren in Chelsea laden down with goodies, no doubt picking up presents for her children Arthur, three, and nine-month-old Grace, as well as husband James Matthews. Timeless dresser Pippa looked uber chic in her classic camel coat, but we wouldn't have recognised her due to her choice of accessories!

Loading the player...

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's style

Pippa teamed her coat with a matching beige polo neck and skinny jeans, dressing the look down with basic white trainers – looking every inch the busy mum on the go.

She also sported a diamante embellished face mask, giving a touch of bling to her shopping attire. We wouldn't have pegged Pippa as a sparkly face mask kind of girl, but it sure suited her.

Duchess Kate's sister wore her brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail and sported minimal makeup in the pictures, published on MailOnline.

Brooks Wool Blend Coat, £328, Reiss

Pippa's timeless 'Leigh' coat from high street favourite Reiss is sadly sold out. Reduced from £325 down to £260, it's no wonder Pippa's coat is no longer available.

Luckily, the brand currently does a similar style called 'Brooks', which looks near identical thanks to its smart wool blend, longline cut and belted waist. It's currently available in most sizes.

Searching for a coat with a cheaper price tag? This similar Boohoo style is reduced to just £39 in the sale. Bargain!

Wool Look Belted Coat, £39, Boohoo

Pippa was last spotted when she attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey last week, rocking a festive green coat by The Fold, Gucci high heels and a stunning headband. But did you spot her earrings?

The beauty rocked the 'Double Emerald Earrings' by Soru, which are 18ct yellow gold on a sterling silver double drop emerald setting, handcrafted using genuine emerald gemstones set into multi-facetted crystals.

Pippa wearing Soru earrings at the Together At Christmas concert

They looked sensational on the mother-of-two, who had clearly been taking style tips from sibling Kate.

Prince William's wife has been a long-time fan of jewellery brand Soru and has previously worn a pair just like Pippa's.

While attending a royal event at Buckingham Palace back in 2020, Kate donned the label's £140 'Ruby Earrings'. Gorgeous!

