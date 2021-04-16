Pippa Middleton turns heads in statement coat for new outing with son Arthur

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton turned heads on Friday wearing a statement patterned coat, as she took a stroll in west London with her two-year-old son Arthur.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister looked super stylish as she stepped out in Chelsea, sporting some gold-rimmed Ray-Ban sunglasses with her hair tied back into a casual ponytail.

She paired the midi coat with a relaxed, white open-collared shirt and black jeans, finishing off the ensemble with some white trainers.

Pippa went make-up free for the walk, and was accompanied by her son Arthur, who she welcomed in 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital, the same hospital where Kate had all three of her children.

Although the stylish sister's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high street alternative to her statement jacket.

Double-breasted check coat, £44.55, ASOS

This double-breasted version from ASOS looks just like Pippa's, all you need is a simple white shirt and some cool sunglasses and you are ready to recreate the trendy look!

The outing comes just a month after Pippa gave birth to her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, with husband James Matthews.

A family source told HELLO! that Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March around 4:22am. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said, "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and her husband welcomed their second child last month

The Duchess's sister recently borrowed Kate's polka dot Whistles dress for a stroll with baby Grace, known as the Margot Spot Shirtdress.

In pictures that appeared in The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old was snapped pushing her baby in a smart blue pram by Bugaboo, and looked fresh and glowing despite those late nights that come with motherhood.

She paired the dress with a pair of swanky Jimmy Choo trainers and a faux fur, collar wool coat from French Connection.

Kate and Pippa are seen as one of the best-dressed sister duos ever and are often sporting a similar style. We can't wait to see what they step out in next!

