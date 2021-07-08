Pippa Middleton wows in figure-flattering trousers for surprise Wembley appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton put in a surprise appearance at Wembley on Wednesday night to cheer on England in the Euros 2020 semi-final. Duchess Kate's sister was impeccably dressed, looking impossibly smart compared to most of her fellow football fans in the stadium.

The 37-year-old beauty, who left her baby daughter Grace and son Arthur, two, behind at home, opted for a pair of figure-flattering trousers in a chic neutral shade.

She paired the statement capri pants with a cream, short-sleeved knit and accessorised with a pair of olive green suede wedges, in pictures published on MailOnline.

Pippa Middleton's chic style rules explained

The chic attire was completed by a pair of oversized shades and she wore her brunette locks pinned back in a half-up, half-down style, adding some gold hoop earrings for extra glamour.

Pippa matched her nude coloured bag to the shade of her trousers for added style points. Loving the mother-of-two's understated look?

Pippa was spotted cheering on England at Wembley

We've tracked down these camel capri trousers from Karen Millen. Dress them down with a white T-shirt or knit like Pippa, or team with a silk blouse for the perfect office look.

Pippa has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her second child with her husband James Matthews earlier this year. Normally always pictured on Centre Court, Duchess Kate's sister has so far given Wimbledon a miss this year.

Compact Stretch Tailored Capri Trousers, £71.25, Karen Millen

She was last spotted on a bike ride last week, making cycling look chic in a Ralph Lauren dress and trainers.

The pictures showed the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge weaving in and out of the Chelsea traffic with her protective helmet on.

Pippa was a no-show at Wimbledon this year

Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that her dress is the very same one she previously wore to Wimbledon back in 2018 when she was pregnant with son Arthur.

Clearly, the loose-fitting dress is one of her go-to pieces, and is the perfect post-baby look for summer.

