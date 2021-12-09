Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton unexpectedly twin for royal night out

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The royals were out in force last night for the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey, and did you notice that Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice were twinning for the occasion?

WOW: Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe red for festive outing

They arrived separately but both selected the same coat to wear for the crisp winter's evening. As they were rocking different colourways, it appears hardly anyone noticed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton reunites with Mila Sneddon at Christmas concert

Princess Beatrice donned the camel-coloured version which she paired with navy block heels, a burgundy box bag and a matching headband.

Beatrice's glossy locks were styled into vintage waves, and she wore a touch of rose-hued makeup.

Princess Beatrice looked amazing in her chic camel coat

The royal arrived hand in hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and beamed for the cameras.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa, however, stepped out in the bottle green shade which she wore with black tights, black court shoes and SORU emerald green earrings.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton joined by royals at Christmas concert - best photos

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall make rare festive appearance with royal family

Pippa Middleton wore the green version

The Fold describes the coat as "a timeless coat to wear season after season, with a flattering waist-defining silhouette," and we have to agree.

Shop Pippa's exact coat at John Lewis – but sizes are selling fast!

The Fold Finchley Wool Blend Tailored Coat, Dark Green, £645, John Lewis

Other royals who dressed up for the occasion included Princess Eugenie in a gorgeous cape coat, the Countess of Wessex in a bold corduroy coat and the Duchess of Cambridge in a striking red coat dress.

The Together At Christmas community carol service was supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation in a bid "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

The congregation included guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities – including people with limited social connections, the recently bereaved or those without their own homes.

The palace has confirmed the service will be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm. We can't wait to see it!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.