﻿
claudia-winkleman-pre-bafta

Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly look is certainly unexpected

Claudia looked seriously amazing on Saturday night

Claudia Winkleman was serving up some serious Strictly glamour in the ballroom on Saturday night – how amazing was her outfit?

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman's very rare comment about secret wedding to husband Kris

The presenter stole the show in a sequined suit that dazzled under the lights as she joined Tess Daly to host the action-packed semi-finals, which saw Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson and AJ Odudu battling it out for a place in next weekend's grand final. The 49-year-old star donned the item from Saint Laurent that covered her shoes.

The look did all the speaking for itself, as Claudia opted not to go with any accessories.

DISCOVER: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's post-Strictly Come Dancing ritual revealed

The presenter wore her hair in her signature style and looked suitably bronzed from some spray-tan.

Claudia looked sensational in the look!

Posing up a storm on her Instagram account, Claudia captioned the look: "Strictly semi final time. Enormous thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4."

Last Sunday evening, Claudia glammed up in a truly gorgeous grey sequin shirt from Mint Velvet. The sparkly item features a super relaxed silhouette with a classic collar and long sleeves.

Costing £99, it's already sold out online in every single size! Check out these amazing dupes if you're after a similar style, however.

Claudia recently admitted she has no mirrors in her house, revealing it goes hand-in-hand with her ultra relaxed approach to fashion and beauty.

She told Marie Claire: "I'm 49 now and it’s all I’ve ever known. My friends go mad. If they’d come round, they’re like, Claude, how do you check everything?

ALL THE PHOTOS: Claudia Winkleman's stylish family home with husband Kris

"And I’m like, I don't. I want to look a mess, as we know – I just put on eyeliner with my finger. And off we go."

More on:

More about claudia winkleman

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back